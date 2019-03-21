So Satisfied can initiate a double for trainer Iain Jardine at Musselburgh

So Satisfied can leave his supporters feeling just that after winning at Musselburgh tomorrow.

The gelding was successful on the East Lothian track at the end of last month and can defy top weight to follow up in the RacingTV Conditional Jockeys Handicap Chase (4.10).

He led from halfway down the back straight on the final circuit then and held on gamely at the finish, so a 3lb hike in the ratings may not be enough to halt his progress, and rider Ross Chapman is one of the most experienced jockeys in the line-up.

So Satisfied actually opened his winning account over hurdles on this track a couple of seasons ago and that recent victory was the third of his career over the larger obstacles.

His trainer, Iain Jardine, will saddle several runners during the afternoon and can initiate a double with Frame Rate in the Introducing RacingTV Novices Handicap Hurdle (3,.40)

The four-year-old is a half brother to two winners on the level, but was unplaced in three starts on the flat in Ireland himself before joining Jardine’s yard in the Borders late last summer.

He showed promise when switched to timber, especially when runner-up on this track in November when he just failed to land a gamble, having been backed from 100-1 down to a quarter of those odds.

The gelding came good when stepped up to 2 1/2m at the last meeting here when he came with a strong late run to lead on the run-in. Jardine had him entered twice tomorrow, but has elected to stick to that same 21/2m trip and a 7lb penalty may not stop him.

Tim Vaughan staged a successful raid on the East Lothian track recently. He again sends a strong team on the long trek from his base at Cowbridge in South Wales and Tight Call can get him off to a flyer in the opening Follow RacingTV on Twitter Novices Hurdle (2.00).

The chestnut cost ¤22,000 at the sales last autumn after finishing third in a bumper at Galway and won a bumper at Stratford in October on his first run for his new connections.

He followed up at Hereford on his hurdling debut before stepping up in class and finishing second at Wetherby and Wincanton. The youngster came to grief at the final flight at Ascot latest, but had been running well and disputed the lead at the penultimate flight there before he weakened and fell.

Those last two efforts were in valuable handicaps and he drops back into novice company here. His trainer told me: “He is a nice young horse and we really think a lot of him. The trip and track should suit him well.”

Vaughan can also saddle Dovils Date to win the Like RacingTV on Facebook Handicap Hurdle (4.10). The ten-year-old has eleven victories on his CV, six on the flat and five over hurdles.

He last scored over timber in September 2016, but now runs off a mark some 21lb lower and was successful twice on the flat in 2017 before a truncated programme last year with several lengthy breaks.

However, he came back from a five month lay-off to finish third at Southwell a fortnight ago, weakening only on the run to the final flight and he will strip fitter this time.

Selections: 2.00 Tight Call; 3.40 Frame Rate; 4.10 So Satisfied; 4.45 Dovils Date.