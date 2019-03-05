Squash: Alan Clyne and Lisa Aitken retain national titles at Edinburgh Sports Club

Edinburgh-based squash players Alan Clyne and Lisa Aitken completed a Capital double after retaining their Scottish titles at Edinburgh Sports Club.

Clyne claimed a record ninth national crown by beating his friend and doubles partner Greg Lobban in a repeat of last year’s final. World No.27 Lobban was the top seed, but Clyne ground out an 11-8, 15-13, 12-10 victory to secure his fourth title in a row.

“It was 3-0 but all three were tight games,” admitted the 32-year-old. “I don’t know why I play so well at the Nationals. If I knew that, then I’d play that way in my other events as well!”

Aitken had won three international tournaments in the past three months, and the top seed added a third Scottish championship after defeating second seed Alison Thomson 11-3, 11-3, 11-4.

“It was fairly comfortable,” said Aitken. “I’ve been working on the mental side of the game to make every point count and not lose concentration.”