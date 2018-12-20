Squash: Edinburgh Sports Club Open to feature record prize fund

The Edinburgh Sports Club Open will feature its biggest-ever prize fund when the squash competition is held in the new year.

The event, which takes place at the venue in Belford Place between January 31 and February 3, will see £30,000 split equally between the Men’s Open and the Women’s PSA Challenger Tour 20 event. A graded tournament featuring over 100 amateur players will also take place alongside the professional events.

Since its inception in 2001, the Open has attracted top international players, with the likes of Nick Matthew, John White, Alison Waters and Madeline Perry former winners.

Edinburgh-based Greg Lobban has confirmed he will defend the title he won last year.

Speaking about the event, tournament director Simon Boughton, said: “Since its inaugural event in 2001 the championship has become a firm fixture on the international squash calendar and the strength of the draw continues to amaze me.

“It is rare to have squash of this level on our doorstep and anyone with an interest of the game really should think about coming along to have a look. It is also a great chance to see how our top players fare against those at the top of the world game.”

Club manager for Edinburgh Sports Club, Jonathan Tait, said: “This event continues to attract some of the world’s highest ranked professional players to give spectators a wonderful opportunity to watch squash of the highest quality being played over a four-day period. This record prize fund is in recognition of Edinburgh Sports Club’s commitment to attract the best squash players the world has to offer.”