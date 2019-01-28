Stephen Dick scores four but Inverleith relinquish Division One indoor hockey title.

STEPHEN Dick fired four goals as Division One indoor hockey title holders Inverleith beat Grange 7-2 to secure third place in this season’s competition.

Ewen Mackie, Alex Wilson and Stuart Hatton all scored singles in the win after the sides were locked at 2-2 at half-time in the third/fourth place game. Earlier, Inverleith relinquished their grip on the silverware when they lost 4-3 to last season’s runners-up, Dundee-based Grove Menzieshill.

Grove now play Western Wildcats in the final on Saturday (4pm) at Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth, Glasgow-based Wildcats having beaten Grange 5-4 in the other semi-final.