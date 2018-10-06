Tweedie strikes for Grange but Austrians just too good

TEENAGEr Jacob Tweedie was the toast of his Grange team-mates after netting on his debut in the EuroHockey League, the Continent’s leading club tournament.

The 17-year-old was one of four teenagers in the Scottish champion’s squad which lost 4-1 to SV Arminen in Barcelona.

Coach David Knipe must lift his squad to face Dutch cracks HC Orange-Root in their second match in the first round in Spain today. They won the EuroHockey League as Oranje-Zwart in 2015.

Yesterday the Austrians led 4-0 until Tweedie struck after 40 minutes.

Martin Shepherdson, one of Grange’s officials with the squad, said the players did not produce the form they are capable of against the much-decorated Europeans who have won their national title more times than any other side.

He added: “We’re disappointed as we played well in our warm-up game on Thursday.

“Obviously, playing in this tournament is a real step-up for our guys and Arminen are a useful side. However, they scored early and we did not get back into the game as we should have done.”

Grange did not have luck on their side and they hit a post and another effort went inches wide.

Looking at today’s clash with the former EuroHockey champions, Shepherdson said: “It will be a really tough game as they are a really top side.

“The boys will prepare as we do for a normal game and everybody is OK to play.

“We will do the best that we can and being here is a great experience for the boys.

“We’re also taking a long-term view in developing this side and playing leading sides is part of that learning experience.”