Volleyball: City of Edinburgh keep title hopes alive with fightback

City of Edinburgh women kept their hopes of winning the Scottish Volleyball Premier League title alive by beating arch-rivals Su Ragazzi in the tightest of matches.

The Capital side came from behind to win a five-set thriller 26-24, 23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 17-15 after Ragazzi looked to have swung the match their way.

But City recovered from losing two tense sets to even the match with a convincing 25-17 win in set four and held their nerve to win the tie-break set 17-15.

It gave them revenge for the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Ragazzi earlier this month and leaves the title in the balance.

However, Ragazzi have home advantage for what is likely to be the title decider at Coatbridge High next month.

In the men’s Premier League, Edinburgh’s NUVOC went down in three close sets to Volleyball Aberdeen 18-25, 23-25, 25-27.