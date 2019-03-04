Volleyball: City of Edinburgh set up a title crunch with champions Su Ragazzi

City of Edinburgh began their final push for the women’s Scottish Volleyball League Premier title with a hard-fought win over Edinburgh University in their penultimate home match of the season.

City closed out the students in straight sets 25-22, 17-25, 25-13, 25-23 after a strong third set swung the momentum back in their favour. The crunch will come with their double-header against defending champions Su Ragazzi in Coatbridge on March 23 and at home on April 7.

Edinburgh Jets had another hard-fought five-set win at Volleyball Aberdeen in their bid to beat the drop. After beating Aberdeen in a tight match in the Scottish Cup Quarter-finals the previous weekend, Jets came through this time 25-27, 25-16, 26-24, 19-25, 15-13.