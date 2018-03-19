Volleyball: City of Edinburgh survive Aberdeen double-header

City of Edinburgh had to work overtime to take charge of the women’s Scottish Volleyball League Premier Top Three split at the weekend.

The Capital side had to play back-to-back games against Volleyball Aberdeen at Aberdeen Grammar and they proved up to the task.

After being stretched to five sets in the first game before coming through 24-26, 25-22, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8, City did not hang around in the second match and won through in straight sets 25-17, 25-14, 25-21. It keeps them ahead of Su Ragazzi as the race for the title intensifies.

It was a good day for the club as City beat South Ayrshire 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21 in the men’s SVL Premier Top Three split.

In League One, City fought back from two sets down to beat Dundee 23-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-22, 15-11.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC had mixed fortunes over the weekend. The men’s first team had a useful win at Glasgow Mets 25-22, 25-15, 25-16 in the SVL Premier Bottom Three split.

But the women’s first team lost the Capital derby to Edinburgh Jets 25-23, 20-25, 24-26, 25-23, 11-15.