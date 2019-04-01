Volleyball: City of Edinburgh to face Su Ragazzi in title decider

City of Edinburgh set up a volleyball title showdown with Su Ragazzi in the women’s SVL Premier after a hard-fought win over Edinburgh University.

Although City came through against the students without dropping a set, it was a tight affair and they had to dig deep to come through 25-17, 26-24, 27-25.

The title is on the line on Sunday at Queensferry High School as City seek to complete the job by beating defending champions Ragazzi.

Elsewhere, City of Edinburgh II took a step closer to safety in the men’s League One with a relatively comfortable 25-14, 26-24, 25-14 win at Glasgow Mets.

If they can beat Lenzie this weekend in straight sets, then it would see them clinch fourth place in the table and guarantee another year in the division.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC II finished their campaign by taking two sets off champions Kamikaze Seaton - the only team to do so this season - but lost out narrowly 20-25, 25-16, 26-28, 25-22, 14-16.