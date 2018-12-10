Volleyball: City of Edinburghe ready to take on champions Ragazzi

City of Edinburgh go into the Scottish Volleyball League festive break with champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi in their sights.

City trail Ragazzi in the men’s SVL Premier by three points at the top after the first half of the season, winning 25-13, 25-18, 25-18 at Volleyball Aberdeen on Saturday. City’s only defeat was by Ragazzi at the end of October but they have dropped only one set since and host them at Queensferry High on January 12.

Edinburgh’s NUVOC came close to taking a set off Ragazzi in Coatbridge at the weekend, losing 18-25, 24-26, 12-25. NUVOC remain in the bottom two but are just a point behind Volleyball Aberdeen.

Three Capital teams are in the top four in League One. Edinburgh University head the table, just a point ahead of Dundee who beat City of Edinburgh II on Saturday 25-14, 18-25, 34-32, 25-15 after an epic third set. City of Edinburgh II have dropped to fourth. Edinburgh Jets are third.