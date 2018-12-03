Volleyball: Clean sweep for City of Edinburgh in cup competitions

City of Edinburgh enjoyed a clean sweep of wins over the weekend to progress in the two major volleyball competitions.

In the men’s John Syer Grand Prix, City took care of Forza Ragazzi in straight sets 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 after two tight opening sets. City of Edinburgh also enjoyed a straight sets victory in the women’s competition, beating Volleyball Aberdeene 25-14, 25-23, 25-8, after an impressive final set.

In the Scottish Cup, City are through to the last 16 of both competitions. In the men’s third round, City of Edinburgh II beat Glasgow Mets II 25-17, 25-21, 25-15 to book their place in the next round. But, in the women’s competition, the young City of Edinburgh II side were stretched to five sets before coming through a tense match with Caledonia West II 15-25, 25-19, 25-17, 9-25, 15-6 to make the last-16 draw.