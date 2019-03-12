Volleyball: Edinburgh Uni blow Su Ragazzi’s treble hopes out of water

Edinburgh University ruined Su Ragazzi’s bid for another domestic women’s volleyball treble with a 3-2 Scottish Cup semi-final win at Perth College.

The students were boosted by the presence of Great Britain Olympic volleyball captain Lynne Beattie, a former Ragazzi player, as they edged out the thriller to set up an all-Capital final with City of Edinburgh next month.

Edinburgh University took the first two sets 26-24, 25-16 but Ragazzi, who have already won the John Syer Grand Prix title, fought back to win the next two and take it to a final tie-break set.

But the students dug deep to take the set, finishing on a service ace, to book their place in the final against City, who beat Edinburgh Jets in straight sets 3-0 in the other semi-final.

City of Edinburgh will have two teams in the cup finals with the men’s team taking care of Edinburgh University 3-0 in their semi-final.