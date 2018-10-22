Volleyball: Edinburgh Uni cool Jets to open up gap

Have your say

Edinburgh University maintained their perfect start to the new Scottish volleyball season to move three points clear at the top of the women’s SVL Premier.

The students took care of winless Edinburgh Jets in straight sets 25-14, 25-23, 25-20 to make it three league wins out of three without dropping a set.

Su Ragazzi, who are also unbeaten but have played one match fewer, comfortably overhauled Caledonia West 25-13, 25-14, 25-13.

Edinburgh University meet Ragazzi on November 17 but face testing matches against Volleyball Aberdeen and City of Edinburgh before that.

In the men’s SVL Premier, Edinburgh’s NUVOC were knocked off top spot as they went down at home to champions Glasgow Ragazzi 22-25, 16-25, 17-25.

In League One, City of Edinburgh II survived a marathon final set against Dundee to win in straight sets 25-18, 25-18, 31-29.