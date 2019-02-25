Volleyball round-up: Decimated Edinburgh Jets make Scottish Cup semi-finals

Edinburgh Jets upset the odds to win through to the semi-finals of the women’s Scottish Volleyball Cup after a five-set thriller at Volleyball Aberdeen.

The Capital club, battling to avoid relegation from the SVA Premier, were up against it after a late call-off meant they travelled with just six players.

But every player lifted their game as Jets came back from 2-1 down in sets to triumph 25-19, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-10 and book their place in the last four.

Edinburgh will provide three of the four semi-finalists, with Edinburgh University beating Su Ragazzi II 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 25-12 and City of Edinburgh comfortably taking care of city rivals NUVOC 25-22, 25-18, 25-12.

City of Edinburgh face Edinburgh Jets and Edinburgh University take on holders Su Ragazzi in the semi-finals in Perth on March 9.

In the men’s quarter-finals, holders City of Edinburgh came through 25-16, 25-20, 25-20 against NUVOC and will face Edinburgh University in the semi-finals in Perth next month. South Ayrshire meet City of Glasgow Ragazzi in the other semi-final.