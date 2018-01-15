Volleyball: Su Ragazzi beat City to blow title race open

City of Edinburgh surrendered their unbeaten record in the women’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League, losing 3-1 at home to nearest rivals Su Ragazzi.

Ragazzi gained revenge for last October’s five-set home loss to City when they lost the tie-break set 16-14.

But this time, backed by some solid serving from Carly Murray, Ragazzi came through in four sets to throw the title race wide open.

Edinburgh Jets won the all-Capital clash with NUVOC after a five-set battle 30-32, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 15-10.

At the top of the men’s SVL Premier, City of Edinburgh gave leaders City of Glasgow Ragazzi a scare by taking them the full distance at Queensferry High School.

Ragazzi were in control after taking the first two sets 28-26, 25-18 but City saved three match points in set three to take it 31-29.

With Scotland star Niall Collin playing at the top of his game, City took the fourth set 34-32 to set up the tie-break set. But Ragazzi held their nerve to take the set 15-11 and close out the match, which was a great advert for the Scottish game.