Volleyball titles will go down to the wire

City of Edinburgh drew first blood in the battle for the men’s SVL Premier volleyball league title by beating arch-rivals City of Glasgow Ragazzi at Queensferry High School.

They edged home after an epic final set to take the victory 25-17, 21-25, 25-1,7 29-27.

City had beaten South Ayrshire 28-26, 25-22, 25-15 on Thursday evening and they are now level on 31 points with Ragazzi who are marginally ahead on sets ratio. The title will be decided when Ragazzi host City in Coatbridge on April 7.

The women’s SVL Premier title will also go down to the final match as Su Ragazzi beat City of Edinburgh in three tight sets 27-25, 25-21, 25-23 in Coatbridge.

Ragazzi pulled ahead of City on sets ratio but, with home advantage for next month’s return, City can still turn the tables