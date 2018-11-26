Volleyball wrap: City of Edinburgh keep pressure on Glasgow Ragazzi

City of Edinburgh kept the heat on defending champions City of Glasgow Ragazzi at the top of the men’s Scottish Volleyball Premier League with a straightforward win over South Ayrshire.

The Capital side rarely looked in trouble as they cruised to a 25-14 25-11 25-20 win to remain three points behind the leaders with only one league game remaining before the festive break.

At the foot of the table, Edinburgh’s NUVOC recorded only their second league win of the season when they dumped Forza Ragazzi 25-16, 25-20, 25-21 to open up a six-point gap at the bottom.

In the women’s SVL Premier, Edinburgh University were stretched to five sets by bottom club Caledonia West after letting a two-set lead slip.

But the students secured the tie-break set to win through 25-17, 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 15-11 and remain second behind Su Ragazzi.

City of Edinburgh are third, but have two matches in hand over Edinburgh University after they took care of Edinburgh Jets 25-21, 25-13, 25-11.