Watsonians left without a match as Kelburne refuse to play

Watsonians were left counting the cost after dethroned hockey champions Kelburne declined to play.

The Edinburgh club’s skipper, Tom Swarbrick, said they had asked Kelburne, who are pointless after three games, to switch to a 1pm push-off because their coach was due to go on a family holiday, but the West of Scotland club declined.

Swarbrick said the Edinburgh side offered to go back to the scheduled 2.30pm push-off and that was also declined and the match, he said, would now be rescheduled, possibly in November. Pitch hire will cost Watsonians another £75.

On the neighbouring pitch, Aussie newcomer Dylan Bean netted two penalty-corner goals as second-placed Grange moved to ten points, a point behind Division 1 pacesetters Clydesdale, with a 4-0 win over Edinburgh University. His goals arrived after three and 31 minutes and Frank Ryan made it 3-0 just before the break. Todd Mills scored the fourth after 62 minutes after a darting run by Ryan.

Teenager Struan Walker fired four goals as Clydesdale posted a 5-4 road win at Uddingston.

Western Wildcats thrashed pointless Aberdeen Standard 10-0 with five goals from Andrew McConnell. Hillhead were knocked off the top after a 6-2 defeat at Grove Menzieshill where Paul Martin scored a hat-trick with Jamie Golden scoring twice.