2019 Scottish Open: David Drysdale plans to keep up with the young ones

David Drysdale has already secured his European Tour card for a 16th successive season after a storming start to the 2019 campaign.

But, having slipped from third early on in the Race to Dubai to 54th, the 44-year-old is a man on a mission heading into this week’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

“The pressure was off when I had the card done and dusted after four weeks,” said Drysdale, who finished fifth in the curtain-raiser in Hong Kong before claiming second spot three weeks later in the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa.

“But 50-something in the rankings is not where I want to be. I want to win a golf tournament. I want to be in contention and I want to keep up with these young lads. The likes of Bob MacIntyre and Grant Forrest look as though they are really strong players in their early to mid-20s and that inspires us older boys to get our finger out and keep up with them.”

Drysdale, who faces a short commute this week from his home near Cockburnspath to the venue between Gullane and North Berwick, is among 15 Scots teeing up alongside Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in the $7million Rolex Series event.

He has missed seven cuts in his last ten events, including last week’s Irish Open at Lahinch, but reckons a return to form is just around the corner and would love if everything clicked back into place on home soil.

“Last week for 32 or 33 holes, it was pretty decent stuff and hopefully I can use this week to start kicking on again,” said Drysdale as he prepared for his 486th appearance on the circuit.

“Sometimes the game is a bit more difficult than it should be and things don’t happen for you. But I have been working so hard on my game, every aspect, putting in the hours to try and turn things around, not that it is that far away as there is so much good stuff in there.”

Drysdale was the first pro to be attached to The Renaissance Club when the venue opened in 2008.

“I was first in the door, I suppose ... and probably also the first out the door,” he recalled, laughing. “Jerry Sarvadi and his brothers (the American owners) have done an amazing job, creating a great facility here and a great golf course. It’s brilliant to be here for a Scottish Open.”