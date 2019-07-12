2019 Scottish Open: Grant Forrest starting to feel like European Tour’s lucky charm

Local hero Grant Forrest admits he’s feeling like the European Tour’s “lucky charm” after bringing out the best in one of his playing partners for the third round running.

Robert Rock shot 60 in the Irish Open at Lahinch on Saturday with Forrest in his group before Jon Rahm fired 62 a day later as the Scot watched on to win the Rolex Series event for the second time in three years.

The trend continued in the opening round of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open as Englishman Andy Sullivan became the latest to see the Scot’s presence rub off as he carded a seven-under 64 at The Renaissance Club.

“Yeah, I’m becoming a lucky charm for my playing partners,” admitted Forrest after watching the trio post an accumulative total of 25-under-par. “I’m sure it’s just a coincidence, but it’s frustrating for you when that happens.”

In fairness, the 26-year-old from North Berwick has held his own in each of the three rounds and carded six birdies as he marked his Scottish Open debut with a 67.

“It was a pretty frustrating day, to be honest,” he admitted afterwards. “About as bad is it could have been on the greens, I think.

“I had four tap-in birdies and the longest putt I holed was about six feet, so it doesn’t really feel like four under. You’re not going to get it in as soft conditions as that. But four under is still a decent start, even though it could have been a lot better.”

Forrest, who lives in North Berwick and is attached to Craigielaw, enjoyed seeing lots of familiar faces in the crowd as he took up where he’d left off when covering the last three rounds in 15-under at Lahinch.

“It did feel like a home match, pretty relaxed,” he said, having played this week’s venue around 20 times in the past and acknowledging the host club for opening its doors in the build up to the $7million Rolex Series event. “Local knowledge definitely helps with some of the slopes around the greens, knowing where to hit the ball.

“Even something as simply as sleeping in my own bed. We don’t get the chance to do that very often, especially at tournaments. So that’s a bonus. And it’s always nice to have some familiar faces out watching. It makes you feel more at home.”