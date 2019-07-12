2019 Scottish Open: Richie Ramsay basks in glory of 50ft putt

Capital-based Richie Ramsay had The Renaissance Club members raising a glass to him after rolling in a 50-foot putt at the last in his opening round in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open.

Ramsay, who is attached to the East Lothian club and sporting its logo this week, signed for a six-under-par 65 thanks to a closing birdie to sit just two shots off the lead in joint-12th.

“It is one of the longest putts I have holed here,” he said after a round that contained seven birdies in total and just one bogey. “If it had been on the green, it would have been the full length of the green.

“It was tracking for about five feet to go and the putter started to go up and I was worried it was a bit premature.

“But the members who I know had been enjoying themselves in the bar during the day were quite happy with that one.”

Ramsay ended the opening day as the leading Scot among a 15-strong contingent and is aiming to keep his foot on the pedal in the second round. “I know it was soft and the wind was down this morning, but the scoring is still pretty good,” he added. “The par-5s have a lot to do with that as you can get to almost all of them.

“The course is not a pushover but the fact it is soft greens mean you can fly it right at the flag and it sits down. The run-offs and slopes don’t come into play as much.

“They put a couples of tees up to get people moving around. 18 was moved up which meant it took the bunkers out of play. I would expect to see that back tomorrow.

“But it is difficult because the variation between the players teeing off at 7am and 2pm can be massive so they maybe have to set it up on the conservative side to make it fair.”