Adeel Raza is the spin king for Carlton with 5-4

Spin bowler Adeel Raza took the amazing figures of 5-4 as Carlton progressed to round two of the Citylets Scottish Cup.

The Grange Loan men made the trip up to Broughty Ferry to play ion8 Forfarshire on Sunday and, batting first, the visitors made 159 all out.

Fraser Burnett top scored with a battling 48 runs and then, with the ball, the Carlton attack were unstoppable.

Raza’s five wickets led the way while Shiv Gupta chipped in with three scalps as Forfs were 48 all out.

Tom Mackintosh scored 70 not out and was assisted by James Dickinson with 42 not out as reigning champions Mazars Grange got their campaign underway with a seven wicket win over Greenock.

Chris Ashforth took three wickets as Heriot’s eased past Watsonians at Myreside while RH Corstorphine bowled out Stewart’s Melville for just 40 in a 102 run win.

Edinburgh Accies lost at Weirs and Edinburgh were beaten by Ferguslie.