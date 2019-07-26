All thoughts on league opener as City aim to put down a marker in Coatbridge

Edinburgh City defender Liam Henderson insists the squad are looking forward to putting all their energy into this season’s League Two campaign.

The Citizens blew any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Betfred Cup after Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at home by East Kilbride.

Following victory over Championship outfit Dunfermline six days ago, a win over the Lowland League champions would have put James McDonaugh’s men in a good position of making the last 16 ahead of tomorrow’s final Group H encounter at Albion Rovers.

However, the Capital side, currently bottom of the group, instead travel to Coatbridge looking to put down an early marker on one of their divisional rivals.

City travel to new league newcomers Cove Rangers next weekend and Henderson says all eyes are on the trip north.

“It’s not an excuse losing to East Kilbride but Tuesday was our third game in six days and maybe we found it a bit tough going,” the 22-year-old said. “They were the better team and deserved to win so we can have no complaints on that front. The St Mirren game last Wednesday also took a lot out of us.

“The gaffer made a couple of changes but we were confident after the Dunfermline result. Obviously, it just wasn’t meant to be.

“If we’d won on Tuesday then we would have given ourselves a great chance of qualifying. But we’ll still be looking for the three points tomorrow regardless.

“It’s still very early in the season so it’s another game under our belts and another chance to get more minutes into the legs ahead of next weekend.

“You also want to make sure you have that jersey come the first game up at Cove. That’s the target now.

“I think we have strengthened again from last season with some really good additions so we’re looking forward to getting going and seeing if we can do better than last season.”