Andrew Oldcorn pleased for ‘major’ boost of Scottish Senior Open

Andrew Oldcorn is happy to see the Scottish Senior Open get a ‘major’ boost with the addition of some new faces at Craigielaw over the next three days.

Former Open and Masters champion Sandy Lyle is making his debut in the tournament at the age of 61 and is being joined by fellow major winners Paul Lawrie and Michael Campbell after they both turned 50 earlier this year.

The trio join former Masters champion Ian Woosnam to provide probably the strongest line up in the tournament’s 27-year history.

“Major champions playing in any event is always a boost for this tour,” said Lothians star Oldcorn ahead of Friday’s first round at the East Lothian venue.

“Paul especially being here adds a bit of credence to the event. He’s supported a few events this year, which has been good.

“It’s also great to see Sandy here. He rarely plays on Staysure Tour these days, so it has definitely raised the profile of the event this week, which is really good for the tour.”

Gary Orr landed a home victory at the same venue last year and, in his first appearance in the event since becoming attached to Ratho Park, Oldcorn is out to make amends for a missed opportunity earlier in the season.

“I should have won,” said the 59-year-old of opening with rounds of 67-65 in the Swiss Senior Open at Bad Ragaz and leading with five holes to play before a poor finish left him having to settle for a tie for sixth.

“I had a bad cold virus at the beginning of that week, so my expectation level was very low, which probably contributed to the fact I just went out and freewheeled.

“I just hit shot after shot without worrying about what was going to happen. But, once I did get into position, I just lost a little bit of concentration and energy at the end of the final round.

“It was hugely disappointing to finish with three bogeys in the last five holes. But it did give me confidence. At stages this year I have been playing good golf.

“I have no real expectations this week other than to get through the tough weather. I know the course well and we will just see what happens.”