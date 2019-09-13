Anglers offered a new two-hour ticket at Morton Fishings

Morton Fishings boss John Mackay has confirmed a new two-hour ticket on his 23-acre water near Livingston.

A two-hour bank permit is £10 for catch and release and £15 for a kill ticket (one fish) while a two-hour boat ticket for one man is £15 for catch and release and £19 for a kill ticket (one fish).

A child (under-16) fishes free with a paying adult from Monday to Friday catch and release only, and OAP concession tickets apply on Tuesday and Wednesday. Elsewhere, Lothians duo Mike Connet and Jock Kettles finished 12th in the Scierra Pairs final at Grafham Water in England last weekend and Mike said: “It was a respectable result.”

The Scottish ladies fly fishing team fundraiser is at Bangour Fishery near Livingston on Sunday and the fourth Donald MacDonald Memorial Day fly competition is at Lawfield Trout Fishery, Houston Road, Kilmacolm, PA13 4NY on Saturday, October 26 from 10am to 5pm. Lunch is 1pm to 2pm and entry is £30, contact ellenwilson0312@hotmail.com, and the top prizes are Scierra SRX competition rods and reels.

There has been some excellent sport recently at Bowden Springs with the best fish a 4.5lb brown trout caught by an English holidaymaker and a friend who landed 34 rainbows during their three-day visit.

Tom Wright (Falkirk) kept three rainbows and one blue for 12lb 8oz, all on an orange blob.

The catch of the week on the bait loch came from Mr Cuthill and his 11-year-old son Adam with eight trout for 17lb 3oz, and Mrs Johanna Wilson (Larbert) landed three rainbows for 8.5lb.

Nine-year-old Sam Steele bagged four rainbows and two blue trout for 10lb 11oz. The best method was power bait on running ledger.

On to coarse angling now and Heather Lauriston netted more than 100 fish but failed to win the last round of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club’s Summer Series.

Peter McCrossan gained second place with a haul of 12lb 2oz which was enough to secure top place in the league.

Leading final round results: Darrin Fergusson 15lb 13oz; Peter McCrossan 12lb 02oz; Andy Patterson 10lb 01oz; Heather Lauriston 6lb 14oz; Neil Armstrong 6lb oz; Douglas Philips 5lb 08oz; Geoff 5lb 02oz; Bill Hamilton 3lb 08oz; Chris Bolton 2lb 05oz; Roz Cassidy 1lb 07oz.

The next league matches are Saturday, September 14 at Snake Back Wall and Saturday 28 September at Alex’s, and the club are also running a one-off rod and reel only match on Sunday, September 22.

To the coast now, and The Bass Rock Sea Angling League start their Winter League on Wednesday, September 18 at a venue to be decided.