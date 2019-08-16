Bass Rock Sea Angling Club gets ready to roll with October open pegged competition

BOSSES of Bass Rock Sea Angling Club have confirmed that Sunday, October 6 is the date for their charity open pegged match.

Ravensheuch Beach (postcode EH42 1XP) is the venue and there will be 80 pegs available.

Craig Ogilvie, one of the organisers, said that the match is pre-booking only and entry is £20 for adults and £5 for juniors. The event is supporting North Berwick Lifeboat and it incorporates individual points for the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers. Craig said: “Our thanks go to Robert Dale for granting us access and £3 from each entry will be donated to the RNLI.

“Registration is from 08.00 to 09.00. Fishing is from 10.00 to 15.00 and there are prizes for the first, second and third longest measure overall, the longest fish overall and for the first in each zone.”

Contact Craig on 07840 770643 or Barry McEwan on 0781 3924555 for more details.

Meanwhile, Derek Bryan, organiser of the two-match Scottish Canal Championships, hopes to attract more anglers from the East of Scotland to the event on Saturday, August 24 and Saturday, September 7.

He said that last year’s opening event only attracted anglers from the West of Scotland and this year’s competition, sponsored by Del’s Fresh Produce, has an entry fee of £20 with the first three places guaranteed to lift £300, £200 and £100.

Derek added: “We’d love to see more people enter this year and it should be a good day as this is the time of year that the Forth and Clyde Canal usually fishes at its best.”

He confirmed that the matches are on a Saturday so as not to conflict with other matches/series which are generally held on a Sunday.

Standard Scottish Federation for Coarse Angling match rules apply with the overall winner logging the highest aggregate weight over the two matches.

Remember, the draw for both matches is at Nigel’s JB Angling Centre, 37 Eastside, Kirkintilloch G66 1QA at 8.50am.

On to fly fishing now and Sunday’s Open Day at Cobbinshaw, the first in the club’s 100-year history, was a washout due to heavy rain all day and the wind.

The loch is, however, fishing well, especially to dries and nymph patterns on a floating line. Secretary Andy Anderson said fish are now averaging around three pounds.

Bowden Springs boss Jim Gargaro reported that the heavy showers last week brought the trout back out to feed.

Skinny buzzer patterns are doing well along with leech patterns and Graham Roberts from Linlithgow landed eight trout with the best around 4lb all caught deep on a bunny leech pattern.

Natural baits have been best on the bait loch fished a bit higher and nine-year-old Luis Barras landed two rainbows for 6lb 3oz, the best being 4lb 1oz while William Roberts from Danderhall hooked six fish for 16lb 7oz, the best being 3lb 9oz, all caught on float fished maggot and power bait combination.