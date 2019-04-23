Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Football, volleyball, cricket

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week features trip of a lifetime for Boroughmuir Thistles Purples football girls, clean sweep for City of Edinburgh volleyball club, Willowbrae and Jessfield bowlers, grant for Leith youth rugby, Umair at the helm for Edinburgh CC as cricket season is launched, Wolfpack martial arts club enjoy national success, orienteer Sarah triumphs down south while Joe Bryce is a popular winner at Craigmillar Park golf open. Plus squash star Carrie collects East Division One trophy for Edinburgh University ladies and East Lothian referee Iain Miller is Tennis Scotland’s top volunteer.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.