Bill Lothian’s Community Sport: Powerchair football, netball, golf

Have your say

Bill Lothian’s Community Sport in the Evening News, only at your newsagent on Tuesday.

This week features Powerchair football champions, Edinburgh Accies netball women looking ahead to Scottish Cup final, marathon success for Harmeny AC evergreens, Inverleith rugby men take league title, Midlothian ladies golf, orienteer Rachel is British champion, Spring regatta medal spree for St Andrew Boat Club rowers, Astro gymnastics go on to world stage. Plus Willowbrae bowling club triples winners.

To feature, contact billlothian1008@gmail.com or call 07730 303475.

Please note all photographs welcomed but high resolution (one megabyte?) preferred.