Boxing legend Marvin Hagler to host special 'An evening with...' event in Edinburgh

HE HAS sold out some of the world’s biggest arenas in epic battles with the best that boxing has had to offer.

And now, fight legend 'Marvellous' Marvin Hagler is set to swap the main event at Madison Square Garden for a ‘gloves off’ career retrospect in the Capital to help raise funds for a statue commemorating the city’s own boxing hero.

The former undisputed middleweight champion - who held the title for seven years - will headline September’s ‘An evening with Marvin Hagler’ at the Hilton Grosvenor hotel as part of the efforts to build a monument to Edinburgh’s own Ken Buchanan.

Hagler - whose renowned clashes with Roberto Durán, Thomas Hearns and Sugar Ray Leonard are regarded amongst the greatest matches in the history of the sport - will join Buchanan on stage at the event to share stories and answer fan questions on his legendary career.

He retired in 1987 following a controversial defeat to Leonard and rumours of a rematch never came to fruition.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Ken Buchanan Foundation, which launched a campaign to build a statue to former undisputed world lightweight champion in 2016.

Buchanan is the only living British fighter in the International Boxing Hall of Fame, which he was inducted into in 2000.

He twice fought on the same bill as Muhammad Ali at Madison Square Garden, New York, and was voted Greatest Ever British Boxer in a 1978 poll organised by the sport's British trade newspaper, Boxing News.

Fellow ex-fighters John H. Stracey and Richie Woodhall will join boxing pundit Steve Bunce on the panel for the event.

Tickets are on sale now.