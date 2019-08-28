Cameron Heeps out of Edinburgh Monarchs’ win-or-bust clash at Somerset

Edinburgh Monarchs go into tonight’s win or bust Championship League encounter against Somerset Rebels at the Oak Tree Arena without influential heat leader Cameron Heeps.

Heeps was involved in a nasty collision with Birmingham’s Jason Garritty on Friday at Armadale and it was feared he had sustained broken ribs in the spill, but x-rays revealed it was nothing more than severe bruising. The Aussie had a very lucky escape because he could have been out for the rest of the season.

Monarchs team manager Alex Harkess said: “I spoke to Cameron on Saturday and he was feeling very much second hand and feeling very sore. I’m not sure whether he will be fit to face Newcastle Diamonds at home on Friday, we will just have to wait and see.”

Monarchs are in the last-chance saloon against the Rebels. If they lose, their play-offs hopes will be finally extinguished.

Added Harkess: “Somerset is not the easiest place to visit at the best of times, it will be a very difficult evening for us, we need everyone to be on top of their game.”

Monarchs will use a guest replacement as cover for Heeps.