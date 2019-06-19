Capital teenager Ellie McDonaugh helps Scotland win trampoline gold

Teenager Ellie McDonaugh was part of the Scottish team that won gold at the British Regional Team Trampoline finals in Birmingham.

The Ross High pupil, who trains with the City of Edinburgh Trampoline Club, went one better than the silver she secured in the same competition four years ago.

Ellie, 17, was competing in the NVP 4 women’s 13+ Double Mini Trampoline competition and was thrilled to stand on top of the podium with her team-mates. The only other gymnast from the Capital club to win a medal was Jamie Adams, who took home silver in the boys 11-12 category.

“I was hopeful I’d come away with a medal but you just never know how you’re going to perform on the day,” said Ellie, whose dad is Edinburgh City manager James. “I won silver in 2015 at NVP 1 level so to go one better this time was brilliant. I always wanted to do trampolining when I was younger but I didn’t start until 2014 so I’m happy how things have gone these last few years.

“I’d like to progress further in the sport but we’ll see what the future brings. The Scottish National Championships are in September so I’m looking forward to that. There’s always the chance to win medals in the club championships which takes place in Edinburgh every year so I always enter them.”

There was further joy for the McDonaugh family as younger sister Katie won silver in golf’s Stephen Gallacher Foundation Cup at Longniddry the same weekend.

The youngster has barely picked up a golf club these past two years but produced a masterclass on the course to finish second in the under-14s category.

Proud dad James said: “It’s great for Katie. She had stopped playing but I convinced her to go along again. We’re a sporty family. I’ve always wanted to give them that platform, keep them off the streets and give them that level of competition. Katie has played the Stephen Gallacher since she was about eight and it’s a fantastic initiative.”