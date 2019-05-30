City divers aim for Great Britain team – and UK titles

The best divers in Britain will descend on Edinburgh over the coming days to take part in the British Championships at the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

With the World Championships in South Korea in July and the European Championships in Ukraine in August, there are plenty Team GB spots up for grabs and the coaches and selectors will have a keen eye on how potential squad members get on between Friday and Sunday in the Capital.

Alongside performance coach Jen Leeming, the Edinburgh Diving Club senior squad have been working more closely with Rebecca Gallantree.

Last May the club pulled off a coup with the news that three time Olympian and former World and Commonwealth champion Gallantree was joining the set-up as assistant performance coach.

The 34-year-old from England only retired in January 2017 after an illustrious career in which she won gold with Tom Daley in the team event at the World Championships in Kazan in 2015.

She also won a gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games with her women’s 3m synchro partner Alicia Blagg.

And Gallantree was part of Team GB at the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games as well as picking up World Series, European Championship and national diving medals.

The likes of James Heatly, Gemma McArthur, Lucas Thomson and Millie Fowler are all set to represent the club over the next few days and will have a buoyant local crowd cheering them on.

They know that they will face stiff competition in their own various events though with the best English divers heading north along with Capital athlete Grace Reid, who now competes for Dive London.

The three days of action starts on Friday at 10am with the men’s 1m, women’s 1m, men’s 3m synchro and women’s 10m synchro events all on day one.