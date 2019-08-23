Citylets Scottish Cup final between Heriot’s and Carton is too close to call

The Citylets Scottish Cup final is too close to call and should be a cracking contest, according to the club presidents of Carlton and Heriot’s.

The two Capital teams meet at Ferguslie’s Meikleriggs ground in Paisley on Sunday (noon start) in the showpiece match.

Carlton last won the trophy in 2017 when they defeated Watsonians in the final while Heriot’s lost last year’s final to Mazars Grange.

This summer both teams have put in cracking performances in the Cup to get to this stage - Carlton’s triumphs over ion8Forfarshire and Grange and Heriot’s victories over West of Scotland and Arbroath spring to mind.

Both CSL Eastern Premier Division matches between the two sides were rained off while their meeting in the Murgitroyd Masterton Trophy also fell foul of the weather.

There are match winners on both teams with the likes of Corne Dry and Fraser Burnett of Carlton and Hayes van der Berg and Michael Shean of Heriot’s top quality performers.

Captains Ali Evans and Keith Morton are shrewd operators too, meaning it is set-up for a cracker.

“I am really looking forward to this match,” Carlton president Andy Macpherson said.

“Both sides have strong first choice XIs and it could be too close to call, we are just delighted to be in yet another final.

“Players should never take for granted making it to big matches like this and I want the team to go out there and enjoy it.

“The team has saved some of their best cricket of the season for the Cup, so hopefully there is more to come on Sunday.”

Heriot’s president Bilal Ashraf said: “The way the team fought back from what looked like a losing position against West of Scotland and then bowled Arbroath out for just 35 in previous rounds shows you all you need to know about the team’s character.

“There have been ups and downs for the club on and off the pitch this season, but the guys have never lost the team spirit and togetherness that serves them so well and everyone is focused on Sunday.”

The CSL Eastern Premier Division season finishes tomorrow.