Concerns mounting as injured Edinburgh Monarchs need more time

Edinburgh Monarchs’ casualty list of riders is turning out to be a lot worse than first anticipated.

Australian ace Josh Pickering, who took a heavy fall in the league defeat at Birmingham Brummies a week ago, has sustained shoulder ligament damage, is not yet ready to return to action.

His shoulder is giving cause for concern and he had an MRI scan on Wednesday with the results still awaited, but Pickering will definitely miss next Friday’s Scottish Open Championship at Armadale and is also a doubt for the Championship League trip to runaway leaders Leicester Lions the following day.

Fellow countryman Justin Sedgmen, who tumbled awkwardly during heat eight of the Championship Shield home reverse against Glasgow Tigers last Friday, has broken bones in his hand. He thinks he may need an operation and will be sidelined for another three weeks.

There is better news on reserve Luke Ruddick, who isn’t far away from full fitness after also crashing against Glasgow.

Ruddick suffered concussion which automatically rules him out of action for nine days. He reckons he has come to grief in his past seven meetings as he tries to win points against more experienced riders.

Meanwhile, Monarchs have announced the first four entrants for the Scottish Open beginning with former skipper Sam Masters who won the title in 2014, he is joined by current Monarchs captain Ricky Wells, who was runner-up in 2017 and 2018, Richie Worrall, who rode for Monarchs over the second half of last season, and Joel Andersson, who compounded Monarchs’ misery against Glasgow by blowing his motor.

Edinburgh were keen to include former Monarch Erik Riss in the line-up, but the young German is injured and, to quite literally add insult to injury, was axed this week by his Premiership club King’s Lynn Stars.

Monarchs will reveal the final eight riders in due course.