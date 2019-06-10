Cricket: Caleb Whitefoord is finding a rich seam with RH Corstorphine

Caleb Whitefoord is loving life at RH Corstorphine and testing himself against the best in the CSL Eastern Premier Division and this week he will represent Scottish Universities in Cambridge.

On Saturday his club’s top-flight match with Capital rivals Carlton started at Barnton, but was hit by early afternoon rain and was eventually abandoned.

At the time RHC were 7-1 after 4.1 overs – Corne Dry getting Jacob Wood out – and sadly the story was the same at Myreside where Watsonians were struggling on 34-3 from 14 overs against Stewart’s Melville before the poor weather swept in.

The much-anticipated Heriot’s-Mazars Grange clash at Goldenacre never got started while there was no result between leaders ion8 Forfarshire and Aberdeenshire, but Stoneywood-Dyce claimed a crucial seven wicket triumph over Arbroath.

Despite no finish on Saturday, RHC can still be relatively happy with their fourth place in the table after seven weeks and Edinburgh University student Whitefoord, 22, has been a great addition to their bowling attack.

In their most recent at Aberdeenshire nine days ago the tall seamer opened the bowling and took 2-16 and he said: “It was frustrating on Saturday when the rain came because we always enjoy playing on our home patch and we feel like we have found a bit of form.

“Carlton’s bowlers started the game well and it was shaping up to be a good contest, but we will have to hope this coming Saturday is better weather-wise and go from there.

“I began my cricket down in Surrey and Kent when I was at school, but since I moved up to Edinburgh to study three years ago I have loved playing senior stuff up here.

“The standard we play with the Edinburgh University team is good because we get to play some of the top universities from down south in our league pretty regularly while I had two great years at Marchmont.

“It is a good club full of good people, but once we missed out on promotion to the Championship at the end of last season I wanted to try and play in a higher division and see how I would get on.

“So far I have very much enjoyed the challenge of bowling at Scotland caps and the like in the Eastern Premier Division and the Corstorphine guys are a cracking bunch.”

In the early part of this week Whitefoord will be down in Cambridge with the Scottish Universities squad playing matches with Cambridge University and their Irish counterparts. “These should be good games and I think we have a pretty strong group of players,” Whitefoord said, who also coaches the Carlton Women’s team, said.

The Scottish Universities squad includes other Capital-based students such as Will Hardie (Carlton/Napier) and Zach Place (Watsonians/Edinburgh).