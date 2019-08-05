Cricket round-up: Quickfire 66 from Oli Hairs gives Grange a winning platform

Have your say

Mazars Grange kept up their title challenge in the CSL Eastern Premier Division at the weekend while there were also victories for Carlton, Heriot’s and RH Corstorphine.

With leaders ion8 Forfarshire triumphing comfortably at Stoneywood-Dyce by 248 runs, second-placed Grange knew only a positive result for themselves would do at Arbroath to maintain their title challenge.

Batting first at Lochlands, a quickfire 66 from in-form opener Oli Hairs set Grange up nicely. In the end they made 226-9 from their 50 overs with Ryan Flannigan scoring 29, captain Preston Mommsen 26 and tailender Connor Shorten adding a vital 24 not out.

With the ball the experienced duo of Stuart Davidson and John Blain led the way posting figures of 2-23 and 2-18 while teenage spinner Jamie Cairns soon joined the party with 3-23 as Arbroath were bowled out for 96.

Player/coach Blain said: “It was a good win because Arbroath are a dangerous side with some good players.

“Oli Hairs’ innings gave us impetus before Arbroath’s spinners dragged things back.

“Our tail then did well to add some important runs and with the ball we were ruthless as a unit. A solid win that keeps us in the running.”

Carlton are still third after they battled to a win at Myreside against Watsonians.

Tom Simpson and Ali Shah both scored 41 runs as Carlton posted 238-8 batting first.

The home side, with Scotland Women’s wicketkeeper Sarah Bryce making her league debut, were all out for 200.

Corne Dry led the way with 3-32 for Carlton.

Spinners Michael Shean and Mark Watt took eight wickets between them as Heriot’s bowled out Stewart’s Melville for 77 at Goldenacre.

Heriot’s went on to win by five wickets.

RHC are all but safe from relegation after a home win over bottom side Aberdeenshire.

Caleb Whiteford, Mohammad Saad and skipper Majid Haq all took three wickets as the visitors were 73 all out.

Saad (23 not out) and Haq (19 not out) then saw RHC home with the bat.

The national T20 finals day that was due to feature Heriot’s was postponed on Sunday.