Cricket: Steven Parker calls on Stewart’s Melville to secure their safety

Stewart’s Melville captain Steven Parker has called on his team-mates to put in a positive performance this weekend and make the most of home comforts as they aim to make sure of their CSL Eastern Premier Division status for 2020.

The Inverleith side have had some good performances this year, such as beating Heriot’s in the league and reaching the semi-final stage of the Murgitoyd Masterton Trophy, but in general they have been inconsistent.

A recent run of losses sees them sitting in second-bottom place in the top flight with three weeks of the campaign remaining.

With Aberdeenshire having only won one league game and StewMel three, the latter know that a win over Watsonians at Inverleith tomorrow would confirm their safety.

After the visit of Sonians they welcome RH Corstorphine and ion8 Forfarshire to their Ferry Road home on August 17 and 24 respectively.

Parker said: “The lads are excited about finishing the season with three home fixtures.

“So far we have three home wins from four completed league games on our own patch and we aim to keep that good home form going until the end of the season.

“Making Inverleith a tough ground for opposition teams to come to was one of our aims at the start of the season.

“Our league status is in our own hands and I am confident we will quash any concerns this weekend.

“As far as this particular fixture is concerned, we treat it like any other home match.

“It is a competitive league and whoever we come up against will provide a challenge.

“We have to stick to our game plan and deliver and all round performance.”

Watsonians go into the game safe in fifth place.

Elsewhere tomorrow, second placed Mazars Grange want to keep up the heat on leaders Forfarshire when they host Heriot’s at Portgower Place.

Third placed Carlton are at home to RHC with the latter now all but safe after the win over Aberdeenshire seven days ago.

In the ESCA Championship, Edinburgh can edge closer to the title if they can defeat Grange II.