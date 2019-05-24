CSL Eastern Cricket: Malusi Siboto aims for rich seam 13 years on

Malusi Siboto has fond recollections of being part of the Capital cricketing scene in 2006 – and now 13 years later he is back with a different club aiming to make some new memories.

When he was 18 the South African seam bowler joined George Watson’s College for a spell as part of a student exchange programme and during his time in Edinburgh he played as an overseas amateur for Heriot’s.

Since then he has had a great career back home in South Africa, playing a lot of First Class cricket and appearing for a number of big teams including his nation’s ‘A’ side.

Over the last few years he has always been keen to come back to Scotland, but due to other commitments it had not worked out – until now.

A fortnight ago the 31-year-old professional made his debut for Watsonians and his arrival coincided with the Myreside men getting their season up and running with a victory in a low-scoring derby with RH Corstorphine.

Last week’s league trip to ion8 Forfarshire was rained off, but they are set to be in CSL Eastern Premier Division action tomorrow against Aberdeenshire at Myreside.

Siboto said: “I loved my time in Scotland when I was younger and have always wanted to come back.

“When I played at Heriot’s I played in a good side and learnt a lot alongside the likes of Kevin McLaren, Sean Weeraratna and Michael Short, while playing in different conditions was good for me as a cricketer.

“I am now delighted to be back here all these years later and have enjoyed being around the Watsonians boys so far.

“The win against Corstorphine was crucial for us and we want to try and build on it over the next few weeks and I hope my experience can help the team.

“I have also enjoyed catching up with many old friends so far including the Rae family who I stayed with all those years ago.”

Elsewhere on Saturday there is an Edinburgh derby at Goldenacre when Heriot’s take on Carlton.

Heriot’s will be without regular skipper Keith Morton who is unavailable so Hayes van der Berg takes on the leadership duties.

RHC host Forfarshire with Stewart’s Melville on the road to Arbroath and Mazars Grange visiting the Stoneywood-Dyce club in Aberdeen.

In the ESCA Championship, the top two meet at Grange Loan with Carlton II hosting Edinburgh.