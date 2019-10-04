Darrin Fergusson wins Course Angling Shield / Bass Rock Sea Angling League charity open

The thermometer plummeted as members of the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club turned out for the last match of the Saturday League at Orchill Fishery.

Darrin Fergusson filled his net with good sized chub for an emphatic win which confirmed the league title.

Results: Darrin Fergusson 29lb 9oz; Peter McCrossan 8lb; Heather Lauriston 5lb 6oz; Chris Bolton 2lb 6oz; Roz Cassidy 2lb 4oz; Douglas Philips 2lb; Geoff Lowe 1lb 13oz. There are no more matches planned for this year.

On to fly fishing, and West Lothian Angling Association host their monthly fly-tying session at Mid Calder Community Centre on Monday (Oct 7) at 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome and there is no charge.

And Edinburgh Fly Dressers hold the second of their weekly sessions at their new venue, Currie Bowling Club, on Wednesday (Oct 9, 7.30pm). New members are welcome.

Bowden Springs boss Jim Gargaro reports that cooler easterly winds kept the trout to deeper levels in his fly loch but anglers who used slow sinking lines faired better than the top-of-the-water methods.

Hothead damsels are working and Tom Grant from Linlithgow landed eight fish on a black rabbit lure.

Running ledger and power bait continue to work well in the bait loch along with float-fished worm.

Derek Saunders from Edinburgh landed rainbows for 11lb with a best of 3lb 5oz and three anglers from Fife shared 11 rainbows for a combined weight of 27lb 9oz, all caught on green power bait on running ledger.

At sea, Bass Rock Sea Angling League host their charity open pegged match, incorporating Scottish Federation of Sea Angling points, at Ravensheuch Beach (EH42 1XP) on Sunday, (October 6).

A total of 80 pegs are available with pre-booking only and entry is adults £20. Juniors are free with a paying adult. Registration is from 8am to 9am and fishing from 10am to 3pm with four zones operating.

Three hooks are allowed and it is a measure and return event.

Organiser Craig Ogilvie said: “It is recommend that you leave beach trolleys at home as the main access is through a gorge pathway maximum 3ft wide 6ft high.”

Pre-book with Craig on 07840 770643 or Barry on 0781 392 4555 and £3 from every entry is donated to charity.

Craig Ogilvie (North Berwick) won the second round of the club’s winter league with two fish for 3lb 2oz with Edinburgh angler David Cooper a close second on 2lb 12oz from three fish.

The location was Torness and there was a big swell. The beach was not fishable. Best baits were worm, crab and mussels and the next round is on Wednesday (Oct 9) at a venue to be confirmed.