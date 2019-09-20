Dione Roberts bins retirement plans after elusive title slips through grasp by just 5cms

Dione Roberts told friends and colleagues she would retire from international fly fishing if she won the Scottish Ladies Championship this year.

It is the only major prize in the sport that has eluded the Edinburgh angler, but Dione is still on the international scene after being pipped by the smallest of margins.

Ayrshire angler Jean Ferguson won the title for the third time at the Lake of Menteith by only 5cms after both women landed the same number of fish.

However, Dione has some consolation as she has been selected for the Commonwealth team for a match in New Zealand next year.

The experienced Scottish internationalist, who is also a coach, said: “Jean and I both had 11 fish and there was 5cms between us. That’s how it goes.”

She added: “It’s the only trophy I have not won and I told people before the Scottish that I would retire if I won and when I didn’t win they all cheered.”

Dione has, however, secured her place in Scotland’s team for the Home International on May 28 next year at the Lake of Menteith after two trials.

She said: “I am not thinking of the Home International at the moment having qualified for the Commonwealth team.

“I’m going to one of the places I’ve never been to before and always wanted to go. It’s in New Zealand in March next year.”

Meanwhile, West Lothian angler Rab Sneddon landed six fine rainbow trout despite high winds during a visit to Morton Fishings. Diawl bach and bibio muddler did the damage.

The opening hours at Loganlea near Flotterstone are now from 9am to 8pm but they will close at 4pm if there is nobody on the water. Rosslynlee are open from 8am to 8pm Wednesday to Sunday and from 8am to 5.30pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Bowden Springs owner Jim Gargaro reports that favourable water temperatures have led to good sport on his fly loch near Linlithgow.

Best methods are a gold lead damsel or nomad fished slowly at a depth of two to three feet.

Alister Stewart caught a rainbow trout of more than 3lb on his second cast from the disabled platform in his total bag of four fish for 10lb 7oz.

The bait loch at Bowden Springs has also fished well on float or ledgered power bait with one angler landing four rainbows for more than 12lb.

Meanwhile, Darrin Ferguson won the latest Saturday League match organised by Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club.

The draw proved to be a huge advantage and Darrin fished his long pole throughout a windy day with gusts of up to 40mph at Orchill and landed a bag of 45lbs which included 11 carp.

Andy Patterson was next with 12lbs 4oz, including four carp, with Geoff Lowe third on 9lbs 4oz, Peter McCrossan next on 7lb 14oz, Roz Cassidy with 4lb and Heather Lauriston on 2lb 10oz. The final Saturday League match is on September 28 at Alex’s Pond at Orchill.

Bass Rock Sea Angling League have confirmed dates for their winter league matches and they are on October 2, 9 and 30.

The club’s charity open pegged match at Ravensheuch Beach (EH42 1XP) on Sunday, October 6, is filling fast with 80 pegs available for pre-booking only. See the club’s Facebook page for details.