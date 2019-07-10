Diving: Grace Reid and James Heatly going for gold at World Aquatics Championship

Three Capital divers will be out to make a splash at the World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju in South Korea when they get under way later this week.

Grace Reid – who was brought up in the city and now trains in London – is part of the Great Britain squad along with James Heatly.

Furthermore, Heatly’s Edinburgh Diving Club team mate Yona Knight-Wisdom will be there competing for Jamaica.

The whole event lasts from this Friday until July 28, with the diving running until July 20 and then swimming taking over.

Reid, 23, will be taking part in her second World Championships and will be competing in the women’s 3m and the 3m synchro.

She has gained valuable experience during the past year on the World Series circuit and having finished fourth in the 3m two years ago in the last World Championships, the former George Watson’s College pupil will be keen to grab an individual podium spot this time around.

Her former school-mate Heatly, 22, made the GB team for South Korea following a strong showing in the British Championships at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in late May and early June, claiming the men’s 1m and 3m British titles.

“Those results have made me feel good heading into this massive meet,” said Heatly.

“When I went to Budapest for my first World Championships two years ago [when he finished ninth in the men’s 1m], it was all about the experience and getting used to the big meets.

“Now I am two years further down the line in terms of my experience and I am more used to going up against the best on a regular basis.

“It is really exciting that I will be diving in the 1m and the 3m at this meet and I am just going to go out there and give it everything I’ve got.”

Knight-Wisdom, who was brought up in Leeds and qualifies to represent Jamaica through his family, moved to Edinburgh to train last September.

This will be his fourth World Championships – competing in the men’s 1m and 3m – and he said: “Moving to Edinburgh has really helped me with my diving.

“I loved it in Leeds, but I had been there since I was quite young and coming up to Scotland was a good change of scene for me at the right time.

“It has been great working with top coaches in Edinburgh like Jen Leeming and Rebecca Gallantree, as well as training with James and the other divers.”

Coach Gallantree is also in South Korea and will be hoping for more Edinburgh Diving Club medals after recent successes for Lucas Thomson and Gemma McArthur.

Thomson, 18, who has just finished at Balerno High School, won a bronze for GB with Ben Cutmore in the men’s 10m synchro at the LEN European Junior Championships in Kazan, Russia, at the end of June.

McArthur, 21, won a bronze for GB at the World University Games in Napoli, Italy, last week in the women’s 10m.