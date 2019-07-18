Diving: Grace Reid makes 3m final and secures Olympics spot for Team GB

Edinburgh diver Grace Reid showed great battling qualities to make it through to Friday’s women’s 3m final at the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea – and now she has a medal on her mind.

Reid had to keep her composure to get through a long prelim and then a tough semi-final in Gwangju on Thursday.

Making it through to the top 12 – in eighth place – also means that she has secured a place for Great Britain in this event at the Tokyo Olympics next year.

Whether Reid herself gets that place is to be decided, but she is in pole position for it.

“I’m so happy, I didn’t open up very strongly but I didn’t panic,” Reid, 23, said after her semi-final performance.

“I just had to trust what I was doing, I’m in a final now and I want to dive well.”

The final takes place at 8.45pm local/12.45pm UK time on Friday.