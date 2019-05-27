Dylan sings praises of Grange bowlers in win over Stoneywood-Dyce

Half-century maker Dylan Budge has praised team mates James Dickinson, Jamie Cairns and Gordon Goudie after they helped Mazars Grange to a CSL Eastern Premier Division victory on Saturday.

The Capital men travelled north to Stoneywood-Dyce and showed the variety there is in their bowling attack.

Eight bowlers were used in the hosts’ 50 overs as they restricted Jack Mitchell’s men to 199-8 batting first at Peoples Park.

Seamers Goudie and Stuart Davidson bowled well and spinners Dickinson and Cairns – the teenager who has had a good season to date with various representative teams – then joined the party.

They took 2-43 and 2-26 respectively with Dickinson getting the key scalp of opposing skipper Mitchell for 52, caught by Oli Hairs.

The only slight disappointment for Grange was that they gave away 22 extras.

In reply, Grange slipped to 71-5 before Budge and Goudie came together to put on a 129-run partnership that, in the end, saw them home to a five-wicket win with plenty of overs to spare.

Budge, who was in the extended Scotland squad that played Sri Lanka recently, finished on 56 not out and Goudie was on 85 not out to put them second in the league.

“It was a very good win for us,” Budge said.

“Stoneywood-Dyce played well and made it difficult for us, so credit to them.

“James Dickinson and Jamie Cairns bowled well through the middle of their innings to keep them below 200. Stoneywood then bowled really well up top and managed to get us 71-5, but credit to Gordon Goudie, who then went on to play a great innings on a difficult pitch to see us home.”

Watsonians backed up their first win of the season a fortnight ago with another against Aberdeenshire.

Batting first, the home side made 183-3 in 36 overs in a rain-affected match. Opener Zach Place continued his solid start to his first season in the top flight with 80 while Andrew Chalmers made 85 not out.

With DLS coming into play, Aberdeenshire needed 250 in 35 overs in reply.

Place’s great day continued with the wickets of key men Solo Nqweni (68) and Callum Mackaness (50) and he finished with figures of 3-43.

Malusi Siboto and Tom Pratt also took two wickets apiece as Aberdeenshire were restricted to 217-8 as Sonians triumphed by 33 runs.

It was not a good day for Stewart’s Melville at Arbroath.

The Inverleith men were bowled out for 103, only Shaylen Pillay and Kris Steel scoring over 20.

In reply, Ben Wilkinson and Hayden Sweet took wickets, but Arbroath coasted home by eight wickets.

The Heriot’s-Carlton derby at Goldenacre did not finish due to rain. When the players went off the field, Kyle Macpherson was 43 not out as the visitors had progressed to 72-1.

It was a similar story at Barnton where 49 from opening batsman Jacob Wood had seen RH Corstorphine progress to 97-2 against leaders ion8 Forfarshire before the weather came out on top.