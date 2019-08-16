Edinburgh cricket captain Umair Farooq in tribute to his title winners

Edinburgh cricket captain Umair Farooq has heaped praise on his teammates after they clinched the second tier ESCA Championship title.

Their home match with Mazars Grange II was postponed six days ago, meaning that their nine previous wins from nine completed games gave them a big enough gap at the top.

They have two league matches remaining and are then set to play the SPCU NE Championship winners in early September in a play-off to decide who will go up to the CSL Eastern Premier Division for 2020.

In previous years Edinburgh have been unable to be considered for promotion due to not meeting certain criteria, but Farooq is confident that they will this time around.

“The club has had some tough times in recent years, but the guys have stuck with us and in the first XI this year the team has played some great cricket,” the skipper said.

“I always had faith that we could compete for the title this summer, but you have to go out each week and play the best cricket that you can and the team has.

“We now have to focus on the last two league games and keep in form for the play-off match.”

Tomorrow Edinburgh are due to be at home to Heriot’s II.

Meanwhile, Grange’s chances of retaining the Premier Division title are hanging in the balance and they know that nothing less than a win over Watsonians tomorrow can keep the pressure on leaders ion8 Forfarshire.

Forfs have led most of the summer and are just about there with Grange needing Carlton to do them a favour up at Forthill this weekend.

Grange can only focus on their own game though and need to defeat ‘Sonians at Myreside to have any hope of taking the title race to the final day on August 24.

Stewart’s Melville host RH Corstorphine with Heriot’s taking on Arbroath.

On Sunday, East Two leaders Stuart&Stuart Penicuik are holding a ‘Big Day of Cricket’ as they mark their 175th anniversary.

The fun day at Kirkhill will include T20 matches between teams made up of current and former players.