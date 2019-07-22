Edinburgh Eagles win the Rugby League Scottish Cup after being 18-0 down

The Edinburgh Eagles battled back from 18-4 down at half-time to win the rugby league Scottish Cup final in dramatic style.

At Lochinch Sports Pavilion in Glasgow, the Strathmore Silverbacks looked on course for glory at the break on Saturday.

However, the Eagles regathered themselves ahead of the second period and began playing the rugby they are capable of.

The Silverbacks raced into an 18-0 lead and the third converted try seemed to be the shock to the system that the Eagles needed. A try from Terry Logan got them on the scoreboard.

Soon after the restart Lewis Clarke went over for try number two and Mikey Mair converted.

That gave the Eagles confidence and further tries from Gareth Walker, Lennox Baselala, Craig Robertson and Clarke with his second of the game, put them 26-18 up.

Strathmore grabbed one try back, but Logan’s second sealed a 30-22 win and the silverware.