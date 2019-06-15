Edinburgh lightweight Thomas Dickson is ready to go to war again after a torrid 12 months.

It’s almost a year to the day since the 29-year-old was last seen inside a boxing ring, suffering a disappointing points defeat by Stockport’s Jamie Quinn.

Defeat at Paisley’s Lagoon Centre – where he makes his long overdue return tonight – was his third loss in his previous six bouts. And Dickson, inset, suddenly looked a shadow of the boxer who had reeled off five consecutive wins in his first six months as a professional.

He was scheduled to box compatriot Andrew Mackay for the vacant Scottish title last year only to be let down by his opponent on three separate occasions. Dickson admitted his enthusiasm for the sport then took an unexpected nosedive.

However, he believes the break will stand him in good stead going forward.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in there,” said Dickson, who faces Glasgow’s Gary MacKenzie tonight. “I’ve been training hard since the turn of the year. I took time out to reflect on my career so far. I went 5-0 within the first six months of turning pro to then boxing once a year and that’s not something I want to do. Sometimes you just have to take the rough with the smooth.

“I was meant to box Andrew Mackay in October but he pulled out again for a third time and it just completely deflated me. It’s hugely frustrating when your opponent pulls out. Of course it can’t be helped but there should be something enforced if things do happen that are a bit suspect.

“I was then matched with a guy who I had already fought and beaten so to go from fighting for my first title to a four rounder, the motivation just wasn’t there. I wasn’t prepared to do it. I completely lost interest so I took a bit of time off but I am now ready to go again.”

Dickson is already looking beyond this weekend with his next bout already pencilled in for September. And this one is for a title. He accepts that with three defeats on his record and his 30th birthday edging ever closer, it is time to make a move.

“I’ve got a good fight tonight but I do know I should have a title fight in September so it’s exciting times,” he explained.

“I’m not going to shy away from the losses I have experienced. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. There are some things I would change but they’re done. I know what I can do when I’m focused and it’s time for me to show that.

“I’m enjoying training again. I’m now with Kenny McCartney and I think he’s helped me come on. I’ve always got on well with him from the amateur days. It’s so much easier than having to travel to Glasgow during the week. I was just finding it too much but I’m still on good terms with my former coach Gary Jacobs.”