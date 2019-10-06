Edinburgh Monarchs re-sign key duo in ‘statement of intent’ for 2020 campaign

Edinburgh Monarchs have wasted no time in rebuilding their squad for the 2020 season following a disappointing league campaign this term.

They have re-signed Australian duo Sam Masters and Josh Pickering, two riders they believe will be pivotal to bringing success back to Armadale.

It is a statement of intent by Monarchs, who are determined not to repeat the mistakes made this year.

Masters returned to Monarchs in July and has averaged almost 11 points in the seven matches he raced, admitting he should never have left the club in the first place when he departed in 2017.

He said: “I can only repeat the same thing I said back in July that it was great to come back. I have done as much as I can since then, but I think as a team we must sort out our away form next season, then we will be all right.”

Pickering will start his fourth spell in Monarchs colours in 2020 and is one of the most popular members of the team with his all action style of riding.

He said: “Edinburgh have always been a very successful club, perhaps not this season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be successful again. And I’m glad to be returning next year to help make that happen.”

Monarchs team boss Alex Harkess said: “Sam and Josh are two of our most influential riders and it was important to our public that we send out the right signals that we mean business next season.

“We have done this and it gives us the ideal platform to complete our squad in the months ahead.”