Edinburgh Rugby in charity tie against Scotland cricket

Scotland cricketer Ali Evans cannot wait to face his old university mate Henry Pyrgos this evening (6pm) when the Eastern Knights take on Edinburgh Rugby in a charity T20 cricket match at Portgower Place.

The ‘Battle of the Capital’ is supporting Heart of Scotland, Ronald McDonald House Charities and The Brain Tumour Charity and will be a family friendly evening of fun.

Evans, the Carlton skipper, is set to lead the bowling attack for the Knights and is looking forward to seeing which rugby players know one end of the bat from the other.

When they were at Loughborough University together a few years ago Evans, who has played 33 ODIs and 19 T20Is for Scotland, lived with scrum-half Pyrgos, who has 27 caps for the national rugby team.

Now the 30-year-olds will meet again out in the middle and Evans said: “I’m a rugby fan myself and I know Henry well from our time down at Loughborough.

“We used to play back yard cricket down south and we had some good tussles then so I am looking forward to facing him in a match.

“I think this game is a great idea. To be able to showcase the game of cricket to a new audience and show them how accessible it is in Scotland can only be a good thing.

“I am sure some of the rugby lads will be quite skilful and I know that guys like Duncan Hodge and Hugo Southwell have played quite a bit of cricket before so it’ll be interesting.”

Edinburgh attack coach Hodge, who played age-grade cricket for Scotland, said: “Myself and many of the squad are keen cricketers so the chance to play against the Knights will be great fun, and it is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness and some money for some brilliant charities.

“I know the Edinburgh players included in the squad are really up for the match and hope they can do themselves justice! Simon Hickey has played to a very good level, while the South African boys think they can play too.

“Hopefully we can provide some entertainment against a really talented Eastern Knights team.”

Meanwhile, the serious action returns on Saturday with the latest instalment of CSL Eastern Premier Division action. After last week’s thumping win over Stewart’s Melville in a shortened game, second placed Mazars Grange want to keep the pressure up on leaders ion8 Forfarshire.

Grange are at home to Stoneywood-Dyce while the Forfs host RH Corstorphine. Heriot’s take on home side Carlton.

Stew Mel host Arbroath with Watsonians on the road to Aberdeenshire.