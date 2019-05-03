Edinburgh runner Lynsey Sharp seeks career kick-start after disappointing year

Lynsey Sharp will bid to reset her career following 12 months of disappointment, starting with Friday night’s opening Diamond League leg in Doha.

The 28-year-old Edinburgh runner has radically revamped her routine after missing out on a medal at last summer’s European Championships and failing to earn a spot on the British team for March’s Euro Indoors in Glasgow.

After splitting with her San Diego-based coach Terrence Mahon, it has been confirmed that the 2012 European 800m champion is linking up with British Athletics in-house mentor David Harmer in a return to her previous base in Loughborough.

The Scot has sweated out at a training camp in Portugal ahead of a summer opener that pits her against Olympic silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba and American rival Ajee Wilson.

And she acknowledged that, in a campaign that will culminate with the world championships back in Doha, ending a five-year medal drought has become the priority.

“That is what is important at the moment,” Sharp said. “There is no point being in making teams just to be there. I want to be there to compete in medals.”