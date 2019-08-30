Edinburgh’s Les McBride and Kris Johnsen win the two-man team prize in Norway

Edinburgh’s Les McBride and his partner Kris Johnsen won the two-man team prize at the Sandland Brygge UK sea angling event in Norway.

The event was held during a week-long festival which featured fishermen from Scotland, England and Wales.

Les and his partner beat English duo David Wright and Mark Ansel while another Scot, Tony Voss, who was a team-mate of McBride in the recent Mull of Galloway Sea Angling Festival event, was third with English angler Peter Muir.

McBride, who runs a shoemaker’s shop in Gorgie Road, was seventh in the overall event. He was the third best Scot in the field behind fourth-placed Jason Nicol from Barrhead and Graham Paisley from Paisley.

Fife-based Voss, incidentally, was ninth overall and he was also joint top of the list in the coalfish category. He was also best in the wolfish section.

Elsewhere, Derek Anderson of Aquamarine Charters reports good catches off Eyemouth with pollock, mackerel and cod being landed by anglers.

On land, West Lothian Angling Association are scheduled to hold their monthly fly-tying session at Mid Calder Community Centre from 7.30pm on Monday, (September 2). Non-members are welcome and materials are provided.

Pottishaw, near Whitburn, is fishing well according to owner Fraser Thomson despite the conditions. Buzzers and daddies are the most successful patterns in the evening with intermediate lines and diawl bachs the best flies during the day.

Bowden Springs near Linlithgow has had good afternoon and early evening activity to surface fly life. Jim Gargaro, the owner, said a combination of traditional and buzzer patterns are doing the damage.

Father and son Charles and Robert Johnstone from Dalkeith caught six rainbows between them, the best more than four pounds on nomad and bibio patterns.

The bait loch has fished really well with lots of bag limits with power bait on running ledger proving the most deadly.

Among the notable catches was one by Alan Smith of Polmont who had two fish for 6lb 1oz.

In the Borders, Derek Cowan, secretary of Berwick and District Angling Association, reports that the lower end of the Whiteadder is well stocked with fresh run grilse. Edinburgh fisherman Frank Williams was among those who landed fish and his weighed 5lbs.

On to coarse angling and a glorious morning greeted Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club members for the sixth leg of the summer series at Orchill. The temperature soared to 28C and only three of the eight anglers caught carp. All the others were reliant on catching small roach, perch and gudgeon.

Results: Darrin Ferguson 39lb 08oz; Peter McCrossan and Neil Armstrong both 8lb 14oz; Douglas Philips 5lb 04oz; Roz Cassidy 3lb 14oz; Harry Fraser 2lb 10oz; Chris Bolton 2lb 02oz; Geoff Lowe 1lb 08oz.

The second-leg of the Scottish Canal Championship is on September 7 in the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Conditions were poor for the first-leg with an ultra-bright sun, which averaged 25 Centigrade, and not a breath of wind at Kirkintilloch.

Only 470 grammes separated first from ninth so it is all to play for in the second and final match next Saturday. David Joseph leads with Ronnie Ogilvie second and organiser Derek Brady third.